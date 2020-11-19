Online Shoppers Urged To ThinkIrish

19 Nov 2020 | 03.00 pm

The eCommerce Association of Ireland says that online shopping could account for 30% of all retail sales by 2030 and that if most of this continues to go abroad then 50,000 jobs could be at risk.

The ECAI wants virtual shoppers to think ‘Ireland first’ when they go online and has launched a campaign called ThinkIrish to highlight the benefits of buying from local websites and support Irish retailers on their e-commerce journey.

Chief executive Niall Bodkin said: “The grass is greener at home, you don’t have to buy abroad anymore. The choice, convenience and unrivalled personal touch is right here in Ireland. About 60% of Irish online shopping goes abroad. Huge swathes of shoppers have moved online in recent months and if that trend continues it could be potentially disastrous for retail, our high streets and our culture as we know it.”

More than 300 Irish websites have joined the campaign in its first two weeks and are listed on the thinkirish.ie directory.

“Shoppers can browse hundreds of shops and find exclusive offers just in time for Christmas,” said Bodkin. “ThinkIrish is not just a directory, and it’s not just for Christmas, it’s a 10-year strategic plan.”

Any business or service selling online can register at www.thinkirish.ie, list their website and offers on the directory, and display the ThinkIrish logo. They will also receive access to its peer-to-peer learning platform, training, free mentoring and impartial advice.

One who’s already there is Ruth Brady, a teacher who runs her educational toys shop at cogsthebrainshop.ie.

“Irish websites have so much more to offer. In our business we encourage customers to reach out for advice. We want to give the same service online as you get in store. You tend to build up relationships, even on Instagram,” she stated.