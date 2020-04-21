Online Pivot For Ballinasloe Businesses

21 Apr 2020 | 04.59 pm

Two businesses in Ballinasloe have collaborated to launch a free online marketplace for the town, designed to sell gift vouchers, products and services from local vendors.

The shopballinasloe.ie website is a joint initiative between marketing agency Araya Business Support Services, and Kickstart Web Design, both of which are based in Ballinasloe.

More than 50 local businesses have already signed up to the free platform, which launched in the first week of April selling gift vouchers.

The site now sells products as well from local businesses that include Cahalan Jewellers, Shearwater Hotel and Fletchers electrical store.

Payments can be handled through the site’s payment gateway or by using PayPal. Purchases can be delivered around Ireland for a flat rate charge of €5.35.

“The idea is simple: we are asking businesses and consumers in the Ballinasloe area to support the local economy, to attract new business and to help ensure our towns survives,” said Joe Glennon of Kickstart Web Design.

“When you invest money in your local economy, you’re not just helping local business owners – you’re also helping yourself,” added Niamh Creaven Connaughton in Araya.

“You’re making your town a better place to live in, with a rich character, thriving economy and tightly knit community.”

Photo: Joe Glennon (left) and David Ansley of Kickstart Web Design, with Honoria Mitchell Black and Niamh Creaven Connaughton, Araya Business Support Services