Online Learning Academy For School Exam Subjects

13 Mar 2020 | 04.52 pm

Maths teacher Robbie Glynn has developed an online teaching platform that enables secondary school students to catch up on exam subjects at home while schools are closed during the coronavirus outbreak.

Glynn (36), a maths teacher in Swords, developed The Learning Academy to offer live online tuition on a range of Leaving and Junior Certificate courses.

The Academy has three terms per year, each consisting of eight weeks. Third term class commenced last week. Junior Certificate courses cost €120 per subject per term and Leaving Certificate courses cost €140 per subject per term.

According to Glynn (pictured): “Each class is recorded and can be downloaded and viewed again. I had the idea for The Learning Academy when I was driving from Swords to Drogheda to give maths grinds to Leaving Certificate students. I just thought, I’m travelling all this way but I could give the same class online.

“From there, the idea grew and I put together an IT team who developed our brilliant online platform. With support from the educational publisher CJ Fallon who very kindly came on board, we launched the platform six weeks ago.’’