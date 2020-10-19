Online Forum Aims To Revitalise Retailers

19 Oct 2020 | 11.48 am

A new online forum for retailers is aiming to revitalise the Covid-19-hit sector in 2021 by providing practical tips, trading strategies and networking opportunities.

Called The Retail Powerhouse, the online resource was launched by Miriam Simon (pictured), a retail strategist who founded consultancy business PTO.ie.

Simon, who is a former retail director for Monsoon Accessorize, TK Maxx and LifeStyle Sports, said that The Retail Powerhouse operates through a subscription service, which costs €57 per month.

“Despite the challenges 2020 has brought, there are opportunities in the market, but only for businesses that are alert and responsive,” Simon added. “Those opportunities also exist for 2021. With Retail PowerHouse, I have created an innovative, affordable solution that brings big brand thinking to SME retailers.”

Simon partnered with Dublin-based Quorum Chat to provide private online chat services for those who sign up to her forum.