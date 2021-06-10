Online Event To Explore Workplace Anxiety

10 Jun 2021 | 02.52 pm

The challenge of anxiety and trauma among workers due to Covid-19 will be explored in a virtual conference on June 18 hosted by Uspire Ireland.

From Crisis Control to Flourishing Teams will explore the tools needed to manage wellbeing and motivation among employees affected by the global pandemic.

It will be moderated by Uspire director Malachy O’Connor (pictured), whose company is an international training consultancy and networking group that has just launched itself in Ireland.

O’Connor said: “Clearly the pandemic has taken its toll on peoples’ lives. 70% of respondents in our research stated that they worry about the impact of the pandemic on their mental health, and 64% stated that they are feeling more anxious since the pandemic.

“More than half stated that they worry about the pandemic impacting their job and future spending power. 61% feel like they are working longer hours than ever and over a third (34%) are drinking more. And sadly, almost half of respondents don’t feel they can talk openly about their worries because sure ‘we’re all in the same boat’.”

The keynote speaker will be psychiatrist Dr James S Gordon, author of ‘The Transformation’ and founder of The Centre for Mind-Body Medicine in Washington. Gordon will discuss the impact of trauma on societies, recognising trauma for employers and their teams, and will share his thoughts on successfully transforming teams.

O’Connor will delve into the leadership challenges of navigating pandemic-related employee anxiety and trauma.

O’Connor added: “Tackling workplace anxiety head-on is imperative for leaders and businesses. This means doing more than an engagement survey and Zoom coffee mornings. It means ensuring that your leaders and managers are skilled in recognising anxiety and trauma and having tools to address it.”

Those interested can register for the free event here.