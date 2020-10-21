Online Directory Of Artisan Food And Drink Vendors

21 Oct 2020 | 11.13 am

Food business consultant Oonagh Monahan has recruited 201 food and drink producers to her e-commerce directory of online shops and is looking for more to join the free service.

Monahan, who runs Alpha Omega Consultants, set up the directory in April as an assist during the Covid-19 pandemic. It is limited to food and drinks producers selling via their own online shop, with delivery (but not collection).

The directory excludes retailers and restaurants, both of which are already well served in this area, says Monahan. It does not include those taking phone orders — they must have a functioning online shop in order to be included, she adds.

The point of this, she says, is to provide online-only food and drink outlets with an extra boost during the pandemic.

Monahan (pictured) added: “While there are lots of supports offered to producers in response to the crisis, such as seminars, funding, training, vouchers etc., this new website provides a practical resource to help the producers continue to sell their foods and drinks and reach their customers. “It also has the potential to help them grow their businesses by reaching new customers.”

The producers already listed include famous names such as Ballymaloe Cookery School Farm Shop in Cork, the Firehouse Bakery in Wicklow, a whole bunch of craft beer brewers, and producers offering cheeses, juices, buffalo steaks and sausages, varied ranges of organic products, deli products and free range meats. Jellies, chocolates, cakes and buscuits are listed too, to cater for those of a sweet-toothed disposition.

Monahan is the author of Money for Jam – the Essential Guide to Starting Your Own Small Food Business and last year won the IQFA Food Hero award.