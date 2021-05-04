OnePatch Joins eBay ‘Partner Growth Initiative’

04 May 2021 | 07.09 am

Glasgow-based OnePatch, which helps online sellers manage their orders and inventory across multiple sites, has partnered with eBay after being approached by the ecommerce giant.

OnePatch was launched two years ago by web developer brothers Richard and Brendan Dunne, who are originally from Dublin.

The company’s software enables online vendors to manage their orders, products, inventory, customers and shipping across multiple marketplaces, such as Amazon, eBay, Etsy and the seller’s own website.

eBay invited OnePatch to join its ‘Partner Growth Initiative’, with the aim of improving the selling experience for the 300,000 small and medium-sized businesses trading on the platform.

According to Richard Dunne (pictured): “eBay is a worldwide brand and one of the biggest marketplaces in the world. So it’s amazing for OnePatch firstly to be found and respected by eBay for what we do. And secondly for them to ask us to help them improve the eBay experience for sellers and buyers.

“Brendan and I originally started selling on eBay 14 years ago. We both have lots of experience with eBay, both as sellers ourselves and then working with eBay SMEs through our web development business.”

A key attraction of the OnePatch product is its ability to automate the whole process of setting up and running and online shop.

Dunne added: “If you have a website with 5,000 products, we can automate the process of taking them from your website and putting them directly onto eBay within a couple of clicks.”

Andy Richardson, Head of Business Development at eBay UK, said: “To help eBay entrepreneurs tap into the opportunities of online selling, we need to continually collaborate with innovative technology partners that help bring simplicity and convenience to the process of setting up and running an eBay business.

“OnePatch is one of those companies. The software it provides will help our sellers streamline their operations and ultimately improve the buying experience for the 29 million customers who shop on eBay UK.”

The Dunne brothers got into computing and online selling through their father, Eamonn Dunne, who operated a recycling businesses in Ireland in the 1990s. As well as paper and plastic, he amassed a warehouse full of old computers and IT kit.

“He used to let us play around with them, and we’d often take them apart to see how they worked,” said Dunne. “That’s also how we got into eBay, selling used computer parts, laptops, PCs, and spare parts as well.”