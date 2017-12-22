22 Dec 2017 | 11.00 am

Simplicity is the key for OneClick Accounts, a Limerick startup targeting tradespeople and small firms. Founded by Peter O’Donovan and launched in 2016, the business is based around an app and online platform that enables users to log and track jobs. It’s particularly useful for contractors and who might have dozens of small jobs to attend each day.

O’Donovan (41), an electronic design engineer, previously worked for companies in Dublin, Limerick and Cork. “My family business is in the area of contracting and haulage,” he explains.

“Accounts were a nightmare to do as each employee logged his or her work into a diary or notebook and then into an accounting system on a PC later. This process was slow and inefficient, as details or paper entries frequently get lost.”

With the Android or iOS OneClick Accounts app, job details are recorded and managers can access the details online and issue invoices. “My target market is any service business that has staff completing multiple daily tasks or jobs,” says O’Donovan. “There are competing apps in this space but many micro business owners find them too cumbersome or not tailored to their business.”

The app was developed by a company in Austria that O’Donovan found out about form a business contact. “I self-funded the initial development costs and product sales helped fund the remainder,” he adds. Five people are employed in the venture, which picked up an agri-tech startup award at this year’s National Ploughing Championships.

An improved version of the app is in development, based on customer feedback. “When that launches I will concentrate on full scale marketing and sales, so I expect to at least double in scale.

“The main difficulty for a business like mine is broadband around the country. I am targeting all areas of the island and I run into a lot of issues with agricultural clients not being able to access the app online though they want to.”