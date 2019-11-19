One4all Launches Digital Gift Card

19 Nov 2019 | 10.21 am

One4all has launched a digital multi-store gift card which can be bought, customised, sent and spent using a smartphone.

Developed at One4all’s head office in Dublin, the company says the Digital Gift Card will offer all the same benefits as the traditional One4all Gift Card.

One4all has teamed up with Apple so that credit on the card can be spent via Apple Pay. For Android users, One4all has built its own payment system, which can be accessed using the One4all mobile app. This means users will be able to spend their available funds using the contactless payment function on their mobile phone or smart device.

While contactless payments on a physical debit card are subject to a €30 threshold per transaction, the One4all Digital Gift Card will allow transactions up to €150. The system has two-step authentication.

Michael Dawson, CEO of One4all, said: “Instant loading is another benefit of the new digital card. This means that once a digital gift card is purchased it is available to send immediately from anywhere, at any time, from any smart device or computer.

“The new digital card will also see the introduction of a bulk upload function for our business customers, which means that businesses can send an instant gift to hundreds or even thousands of employees at once.”

Irish businesses can reward their staff with up to €500 in non-cash benefits tax free.

The Gift Voucher Shop, the company behind One4all, is owned by Blackhawk Network, a global financial technology company based in California.

Photo: Michael Dawson (left) and Declan Byrne, VP of Prepaid Development at One4all. (Pic: Naoise Culhane)