One4All Facilitates Employee Recognition And Rewards

Sponsored Content

A recent study conducted by One4all focused on the power of ‘Thank You’ and the impact these words have on attitudes and emotions. Findings from this research suggest that Covid-19 has transformed our outlook for the better. One in three of those surveyed stated they now understand that showing their appreciation to someone can have great impact, while 29% are more thankful now for what other people do than they were pre-pandemic

Another One4all study focused on the power that gratitude holds in the workplace. This research found that 68% of respondents would be loyal to their employer if they were regularly thanked for their efforts, with 34% stating that they would be unlikely to leave a position where they were shown regular appreciation and praise. Seven out of ten employees surveyed stated they would even sacrifice a higher wage if it meant they could work for an employer that regularly expressed gratitude.

Acknowledging Achievements

While working remotely, many workers have faced new challenges on top of their normal workload, and they are prone to feel more overwhelmed where there is no clear divide between work and home life. As such, employee recognition and rewards are more important than ever if employers are to maintain high levels of satisfaction, motivation and productivity.

Eimear Redmond, Sales Manager for One4all Rewards, says it’s apparent that consistent and proactive recognition and rewards motivates a workforce. “In a digital age where people are being forced to adapt to rapidly changing working environments due to the pandemic, now more than ever it’s vital to encourage and acknowledge employees’ efforts and commitment,” she adds. “Acknowledging a team’s achievements helps boost productivity and contributes to company success.”

As experts in rewards, One4all Rewards has a digital offering that can help businesses. The One4all Digital Gift Card is the perfect rewards solution, as it integrates contactless delivery and contactless payment both in-store and online. The card is an ideal component of any remote rewards strategy, as it can be gifted virtually and offers employees huge choice.

Customised Cards

The One4all Digital Gift Card is sent directly to the recipient via SMS or email. Employers can customise the card with their choice of imagery, personalise with their own video and message, and incorporate on-the-spot recognition to recognise staff achievements as they occur with instant digital delivery. In addition, the One4all Digital Gift Cards are environmentally friendly, as they are plastic-free and packaging-free.

Eimear Redmond explains: “One4all Digital Gift Card is the perfect solution to instantly reward your staff and motivate them, anywhere and anytime. Personalise your digital card and give staff the choice and flexibility to spend their gift card in-store or online.”

Employees can use their One4all Digital Gift Card to purchase goods and services from their phone at over 11,000 locations nationwide. All card details are stored securely on their personal account, so the card cannot be lost or stolen and can be accessed at any time.

Pictured: Eimear Redmond, Sales Manager, One4all Rewards