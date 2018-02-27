27 Feb 2018 | 09.18 am

Entries are now being taken for 2018’s One2Watch startup competition, which is run as part of the FutureScope conference.

Open to entrepreneurs and startups from around Ireland, the competition prize includes a chance to pitch on FutureScope’s main stage, as well as securing a desk for three months in the Guinness Enterprise Centre. Mentoring from Dublin BIC and €2,000 in prize money is also provided to the winner.

FutureScope is a one-day conference promoting collaboration between entrepreneurs and multinationals, with a focus on technology. Organised by Dublin BIC, it will hold its fifth annual outing in the Convention Centre Dublin on May 31. Some 1,200 delegates will attend, as will 120 speakers and panellists, and 40 exhibitors.

One2Watch is a competition to find Ireland’s most scalable business idea. Entry is open to entrepreneurs and startups from any sector whose idea is beyond the concept stage, and is under five years since incorporation. The deadline for entries is 6 April 2018.

Judges for this year’s One2Watch competition include East Coast Bakehouse co-founder Alison Cowzer. The judging panel will be chaired by John Phelan, national director of HBAN angel investor network.

Last year’s winner was Conor Harkin (pictured), chief scientific officer and co-founder of ProVerum Medical. “Winning provided excellent validation and great exposure for ProVerum Medical,” he said.