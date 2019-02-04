One Way To Secure Aldi Listing

04 Feb 2019 | 03.32 pm

Supermarket chain Aldi is inviting entries from small food and drink producers to its Grow with Aldi supplier competition. Five producers will be selected for listing in all 137 Aldi Ireland stores.

Aldi will pick up to 70 of the products entered to be listed as part of its Specialbuys event in June 2019. A final five of the products will then be chosen to become a core range listing in Aldi stores.

Developed in partnership with Bord Bia, Aldi says the programme is designed to help small and medium producers develop their brand and potentially build their business. Participants will receive mentoring and bespoke workshops with Aldi and Bord Bia staff.

In 2018, 230 suppliers applied to take part in Grow with Aldi. Thirty eight suppliers and 71 products were then shortlisted and went on sale in August 2018 in the Specialbuys event.

The five winning suppliers and products in 2018 were:

• Ballyhoura Apple Farm, Limerick – Pure Raw Apple Cider Vinegar

• Gran Grans, Galway – Lemon Marmalade

• Rebel Chilli, Cork – Red Rebel Chilli sauce

• Velo Coffee, Cork – Whole Bean & Ground Coffee

• Lullaby Milk, Cork – Lullaby Milk

John Curtin, Aldi Ireland Group Buying Director, commented: “The impact of the programme lives beyond the five suppliers. For example The Scullery, who had a range of sauces listed in our stores during Christmas. Our weekly Specialbuys programme also recently included Kelly’s Vegetarian Pudding and the Wild Oats range of natural soaps and body oils. We are also working with Finnegan’s Farm and Glastry Farm on a range of vegetables and ice-cream products for 2019.”

Tara McCarthy, Bord Bia CEO, said: “Our research has shown that the majority of Irish consumers believe it is important to buy locally sourced, high-quality food and drink products.

“Grow with Aldi is a fantastic opportunity for small and medium producers to develop their businesses, while also meeting consumer appetite for Irish produce. Participants can access a range of services, including one-to-one mentoring, consumer and market insight and branding expertise to help ensure their products remain on our shelves for years to come.”

Photo: Richard Corrigan (left) and and Aldi buying director Laura Harper (left) with 2018 Grow with Aldi winning producers. (Pix: Mark Stedman)