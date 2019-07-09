One Net Business Means Smarter Working for TENI

09 Jul 2019 | 10.44 am

Transgender Equality Network Ireland (TENI) now benefit from boosted productivity and responsiveness, thanks to Vodafone.

TENI is dedicated to advancing the rights of trans people and their families in Ireland. Their work spans advocacy, education and workplace training, but TENI’s most important function is supporting the transgender community. This makes effective communication vital to their mission.

From straightforward information requests to crisis prevention calls, it’s crucial that TENI can receive, manage and direct calls to the team member best equipped to provide support whether in the office or when working remotely. “Communication is key to everything we do” says Sara Phillips, chair of TENI. “We need to be able to contact staff. We need them to be mobile. We need them to be flexible.”

Previously, TENI’s communication systems had been supplied by a number of different providers. This resulted in struggling to manage high call volumes, mailboxes filling up too quickly, fragmented admin and bills, and difficulty and delays reaching the right people at the right time.

The decision to re-evaluate their communications infrastructure came with the move to a new Dublin HQ in July 2018. They knew they needed a single provider to meet all their needs. The solution TENI chose was Vodafone’s One Net Business.

Transformative Solution

The complete One Net Business solution puts the TENI team in control. Integrated mobile and landline connectivity means being able to connect and collaborate anytime, anywhere. Team members can participate in meetings remotely, and calls can be quickly and seamlessly directed to the right person, even when they are offsite.

One Net Business means TENI now has a future-proof system that enables the team to work smarter and be more responsive, transforming their ability to work towards their mission.

Commenting on the positive impact these improvements have had on their staff and volunteers, Stephen O’Hare, CEO of TENI, says: “This system enables the team to collaborate more effectively. That makes for a more productive environment and ultimately a better environment to work in.

“We have gone from Vodafone being just our mobile provider to providing all of the solutions that we need to connect to the community.”

Exciting Future

The future for TENI is bright. One Net Business helps the organisation to operate in a smoother way, ensuring the TENI team are more confident that they can manage the volume of calls that come in, and that they can respond in time and provide critical information whenever and wherever it’s needed.

“This is an evolving organisation and the way we are communicating with our community is evolving,” says O’Hare. “Technology changes, the way people want to connect changes, and we need to be responsive.”

TENI are confident that One Net Business will help them achieve their aims and their mission. O’Hare summarises the power of a solution like this for the organisation and the community with a simple, important point: “Ultimately, it will open the door for people to connect with TENI, and that’s what we want to do.”

