One Fab Day Publishes Wedding Venues Guide

30 Jul 2021 | 07.39 am

DMG Media website One Fab Day in association with Avant Money has published a guide to the 100 Best Wedding Venues in Ireland.

The guide is now in its seventh year and for the first time will appear both online and on newsstands.

The editorial team at One Fab Day also outline in the guide five emerging Irish wedding trends based on the venues on their list.

Editor Celina Murphy (pictured) said: “It’s been such a tough 18 months for wedding venues so it gives us great pleasure to shine a little bit of light on some of the top venues in the country and the dedicated teams that help make them so special.

“The guide lots of handy information on wedding venues that would take you weeks to compile yourself, presented in an easy-to-use format that helps you quickly compare and contrast the venue on your shortlist. Plus, there are lots of helpful articles on how to choose and make the most of your venue.”

The One Fab Day 100 Best Wedding Venues 2021 is priced at €4.99, and is available to purchase from selected newsagents or online for €4.50 including P&P.