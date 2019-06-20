Oliver Dunne Opens The Donnybrook Gastropub

20 Jun 2019 | 12.39 pm

Chef and restaurateur Oliver Dunne has officially opened The Donnybrook gastropub on the corner of Morehampton Road and Belmont Avenue in Dublin 4.

The premises was until recently O’Connell’s restaurant and before that Madigan’s pub.

Dunne is also associated with the Bon Appetit, Beef & Lobster and Cleaver East restaurants. The venture is his first foray into pubs, and drinks trade will be helped by the closure of Kiely’s across the road earlier this year.

The gastropub has been divided into a separate bar and restaurant area, with a full bar license and screening of major sporting events.

The new incarnation of this Donnybrook landmark has retained many of the previous structural elements. However a bright and contemporary feel replaces the previous more traditional décor. The refurbishment has introduced significant light into the venue, as well as modern furnishings and pops of colour throughout

.

Oliver Dunne commented: “The main aim for us in creating The Donnybrook gastropub was to offer a relaxing social space for the Donnybrook community and surrounds to pop in for a drink, coffee, sandwich, or a meal, and meet up and hang out with friends in a cosy environment with restaurant-standard food at pub prices. The ethos is simple – come as you are!”

Daytime and evening menus have starters such as Crispy Squid Rings, Honey and Black Pepper Aioli, Amalfi Lemon and Black Garlic, Soy and White Miso Glazed Chicken Wings, Sesame, and Crozier Blue Thousand Island, and mains such as 12oz Striploin, and Crab Claws and King Prawns. Daytime sandwiches include The Donny Ham and Cheese Old School Toastie.

Lunch is available Monday to Friday 12pm to 4.30pm, and dinner is available 5pm to 9pm seven days a week. Weekend Brunch is available Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4.30pm. The bar is open until late Monday to Sunday. Bookings can be made online or on (01) 269 6116.