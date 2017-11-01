Oliver Callan’s Light Relief For TV3 Chatshow

01 Nov 2017 | 12.47 pm

Satirist Oliver Callan, the man behind ‘Callan’s Kicks’ on RTE Radio1, has a new weekly TV gig on a TV3 chatshow hosted by David McWilliams.

David McWilliams’ Ireland is filmed in front of an audience and also features a house band.

The series airs at 10pm on Thursday evenings, when Prime Time viewers are in the mood to give up on RTE’s current affairs offering.

In episode one, McWilliams (pictured) says the property market will burst again. “I believe there is a bubble and it is building very rapidly. When a three bed semi in Dublin costs €450,000, which is ten times the average wage, you know you’re in very dangerous territory.”

TV3 says a “motley crew” of renters, developers, economists will thrash out the big issues with David and discuss the big ideas for the future.