Oliver Tattan Joins Board Of BMW Financial Services

16 Oct 2017 | 09.13 am

BMW Financial Services (Ireland) has appointed Oliver Tattan as an Independent non-executive director.

Tattan founded Vivas Insurance and GloHealth (now Irish Life Health) and was previously chief executive of VHI Healthcare and was a co-founder of Daon.

He is chairman of for numerous companies in a wide range of industries including Brookson, Fadata and Applied Research for Connected Health. Tattan also chairs the remuneration committee at CPL Resources and is a non-executive director at AGF International. He was also the founder of Insurance Regulatory Capital and OneBigSwitch.

Managing director Brian Merrigan commented: “This a very exciting time for our company and Oliver brings a huge breadth of experience that will have tangible benefits for a financial institution such as BMW Financial Services Ireland. We strive to be the leading example of how an automotive financial services provider should operate in Ireland”.

BMW Financial Services was established in Ireland in 2007 and currently employs over 25 people in its Dublin head office, and is the captive finance company for BMW Group in Ireland.

Earlier this year the company took a significant step in establishing itself as the leading motoring credit institution in Ireland, having received Central Bank authorisation to act as a Retail Credit Firm.

Merrigan said that Tattan will act in an advisory capacity to the management team and will provide guidance, steering and oversight.

Photo: Oliver Tattan (right) with Brian Merrigan. (Pic: Mark Stedman)