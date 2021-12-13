Old-World Ambience For Ballymore Eustace Grocer

13 Dec 2021 | 08.46 am

Ballymore Eustace in Co Kildare has acquired an old world-style grocery and artisan food shop in the form of Doyle’s Grocers, just opened by brothers Conor and Dominic Doyle.

Doyle’s is housed in what was an old butcher’s shop on the town square. Rather than rows of turkeys and legs of lamb, the shop stocks cured meats to handmade cheeses, bread and cakes, fresh vegetables, speciality condiments, pickles, jams and preserves.

According to the brothers, local suppliers have been prioritised, such as Bernard Gibney’s jams and preserves, handmade in small batches in Kildare town. Cheeses include Ballyhubbock Farm Cheese and “delicately fragrant” goat’s cheese made by Conor Phelan of Hollywood Farmhouse Cheese.

Fresh, organic vegetables and herbs come from Dermot Carey’s organic vegetable farm in Arsdcull. Flour is sourced from Ballymore Organics, milled by James Kelly, whose stone mill is located just outside the village.

In true Doyle family butcher’s style, and in homage to the duo’s grandfather, the store also stocks venison steaks, cured meats, speciality sausages and black pudding such as Inch House Pudding, hand-made by Máirín Byrne in Co Tipperary.

Dominic Doyle (pictured) commented: “Our grandfather Dominic had the foresight to open what was Ireland’s first ever delicatessen in Ireland in 1963. He could see that people wanted in-season, fresh food, not mass-produced products but speciality meats, ethically farmed and produced by local people.

“The farm to fork ethos that our grandfather had then is just as important now. People want to know where their food comes from. When people buy locally, they cut down on travel, they support small producers, and they get great tasting, premium food that can’t be found in supermarkets.”

You’ll find more about Doyle’s Grocers on Instagram here.