Ohio Buyer For Origina Technology Services

13 Mar 2018 | 12.06 pm

Data centre maintenance company Park Place Technologies, based in Cleveland, Ohio, has acquired hardware maintenance business Origina Technology Services, headquartered in Dublin, from its parent company Origina, an IBM specialist which will continue to provide software maintenance and support for 800 IBM software products.

Integration of Origina Technology Services has begun immediately following the close of the deal, with key personnel from the company’s hardware maintenance operations joining Park Place Technologies, which is establishing an office in Dublin. Origina’s hardware maintenance business is being rebranded under the Park Place Technologies name.

The acquisition makes Park Place the largest third-party maintenance provider in Ireland and will increase its ability to service its client portfolio in the region, enhancing its European presence and expanding the company’s IBM expertise in Ireland.

Chief operating officer Chris Adams said: “Origina Technology Services’ growth in hardware maintenance is a reflection of the company’s investment in this area of their business and their excellent sales organisation, which complements our own talented team. We are excited to integrate Origina Technology Services into Park Place Technologies’ hardware maintenance business as we enhance our on-the-ground capabilities, offering faster service to customers in Ireland and beyond.”

Origina chief executive Tomás O’Leary added: “As our hardware maintenance business integrates with that of Park Place Technologies, our customers will benefit from Park Place’s scalability, products, services and support, including the company’s recently launched ParkView service. Throughout this integration, our customers will continue to receive value-based and cost-effective services, along with tailored support, further enhancing the overall customer experience.”

This is Park Place Technologies’ second acquisition in 2018 and follows four previous acquisitions completed in 2017. Earlier this year, it acquired Singapore’s Axentel Technologies, a provider of IT lifecycle solutions.