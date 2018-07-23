Office Space Still At A Premium

23 Jul 2018 | 11.55 am

Investment in office space continues on the rise, powered by what Cushman & Wakefield calls “robust levels of office leasing activity”, with about €870m worth of office assets trading in the first half of this year.

The €870m figure contrasts with €342m in the same period of 2017, and represents 55% of total Irish investment turnover.

The Dublin market absorbed 90% of this capital.There was a high level of investment both in the Central Business District and the wider county, with, the past 18 months experiencing a more dispersed pattern of investment. In the first six months, turnover in Dublin was stronger outside the CBD, with transaction activity of €404m recorded in the secondary and suburban markets.

Facebook Dublin HQ the Beckett Building on East Wall was the single biggest transaction, as the 17,000 sq m block was bought by a Korean bank, Kookmin Bank, which purchased the block for €101m. Apart from this Asian purchase, oOverseas investors are led by Europe, and in particular German and UK parties.

Occupiers took up 103,000 sq m of space in the six months to June, somewhat down on the exceptional level of 2017, and as about 197,000 sq m has been negotiated in new deals and pre-lets so far this year, the second half should be very healthy, says the company.

Flexible Workspaces

Senior surveyor Patrick Kiersey said: “Co-working and flexible workspace providers are continuing to take large amounts of space, accounting for an 8% share of take up in the first half of 2018, compared to 3% in the same period in 2017. These providers offer flexible fitted office space which tends to suit fast growing companies or tenants who cannot commit to long-term leases.”

On the development side, there were 390,500 sq m of space under construction at the end of June, with no letup in interest and enquiries for these buildings, according to Kiersey, and 140,000 sq m of that space is due to become available before the end of December.

Just over three-quarters of this is already committed to key occupiers such as JP Morgan, the IDA, WeWork and Indeed.com.

Finally, the company said that prime Dublin office rents remained unchanged in the second quarter at €646 per sq m and forecast that rents will remain at this level up to 2020.