Odds Shorten On Fianna Fáil Election Victory

18 Jan 2020 | 04.50 pm

The odds on Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin becoming the next Taoiseach have shortened at the end of the first week of the general election campaign.

Ahead of the election being called, Fine Gael had 47 seats, Fianna Fáil 45, Sinn Fein 22, Independents 22, Labour 7, Solidarity PBP 6, and the Green Party 3. There are 160 Dáil seats to be filled in the election, two more than in 2016.

When the election was called on Jan.14, Paddy Power made Fianna Fáil favourite to win most seats at 8/11, with Fine Gael on evens. The most-seats odd have shortened to 4/9 for FF, while the Fine Gael most-seats odds have drifted to 13/8.

Earlier in the week the bookies had Martin (pictured) favourite to be the next Taoiseach, at 4/6. Those odds have tightened to 2/5, with Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar on the drift at 7/4, out from 11/10 at the start of the campaign.

In terms of the number of seats for each party, Paddy Power’s opening betting line was that Fianna Fáil would have a one seat advantage over Fine Gael when the votes are counted. That gap expectation has now widened to 10 seats.

Paddy Power’s latest number of seats betting line is Fianna Fáil 55.5, Fine Gael 45.5, Sinn Féin 18.5, Labour 8.5, and the Greens 9.5.