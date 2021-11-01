Octopus Real Estate Offers Bridging Finance

01 Nov 2021 | 09.00 am

Octopus Real Estate, a leading UK specialist real estate lender and investor, has entered the Irish market for commercial property funding.

The company says clients will have access to short-term bridging finance upwards from €500,000, available for all types of commercial property transactions, including acquisitions, refinances, and equity release. The product is available across all asset classes, including land with planning for residential.

Octopus Real Estate says it can can execute swiftly, upon approval, with an average four-week turnaround to the release of funds.

The arrangement fee is 0.5% and maximum loan to value is set at 70%, The interest rate on borrowings begins at 0.75% per month and the term length is between one and 24 months.

Octopus Real Estate employs 80 people and has completed over 3,800 loans valued at over £5 billion since inception.

James Nunn, who is leading the launch into Ireland commented: “We are known for our speed of execution, transparency and flexibility, and we want to introduce our service to a vibrant and growing new marketplace.”

Benjamin Davis, CEO of Octopus Real Estate, added: “The Irish commercial property market is thriving, and the launch of our commercial lending product will enable the funding of developments of scale across the commercial spectrum.

“We have a reputation of providing best in class service and attractive lending rates. We believe this product, coupled with our experience in commercial lending, will be a positive addition to the Irish market.”