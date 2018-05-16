16 May 2018 | 09.46 am

This year’s Our Ocean Wealth Summit will take place in Galway in June, featuring former Irish president Mary Robinson and Blue Planet producer Orla Doherty among its speakers.

The summit, which is sponsored by PwC, will be held on June 28 and 29 at the Galway Docks. Now in its fifth year, the Ocean Wealth Summit puts the focus annually on Ireland’s marine economy – and how to optimise, commercialise, manage and protect it.

Funded by the government and organised collaboratively by a range of state agencies, the summit is part of the national maritime festival, SeaFest.

Other speakers lined up to participate in this year’s summit include US astronaut and oceanographer Kathryn Sullivan and Claire Jolly, head of ocean economy at the OECD.

“Being an island nation, Ireland has a real opportunity to lead in terms of innovation, competitive advantage in the seafood sector, shipping services, marine industry, renewable energy and connected marine devices and solutions,” said agriculture minister Michael Creed.

‘Investing in Marine Ireland’ was the theme of this year’s summit launch event. Peter Heffernan, Marine Institute CEO, noted that Ireland’s oceans represent “enormous commercial opportunities”.

“This summit will be relevant to organisations involved in offshore renewable energy, marine biotech, aquaculture and fisheries, shipping, marine mining and exploration, as well as subsea and offshore technology including robotics, communications, sensors and data analytics.

“We are also mindful of the need to manage this incredible blue resource to ensure its viability and health into the future.”

Also speaking at the summit launch was Declan McDonald, partner in PwC. “The central theme of investment for the 2018 summit demonstrates how the integrated marine plan for Ireland is moving into a new phase of commercial engagement beyond EU and government funding,” he observed.

Ireland’s marine economy has an annual turnover in excess of €5.7 billion and is worth more than €2bn directly to the economy each year, according to the summit organisers. Our Ocean Wealth Summit will also include a Marine Ireland trade show, where more than 60 companies and organisation in the sector will showcase their marine products and services.

Early bird tickets for the summit cost €135 each.

Photo: Peter Heffernan (left), Yvonne Thompson, PwC, and Jim O’Toole, BIM (Pic: Jason Clarke)