OBI Accountants Merges With Mazars

Mazars is absorbing OBI Accountants in Limerick, with partners Leo Hudson and Peter Blair and their staff joining the Mazars office in the city.

OBI was founded in Limerick in 1995 and specialises in serving small and mid-sized businesses in the mid-west region. The team includes the two partners and 12 staff, offering accountancy, payroll, taxation and advisory services.

Mazars managing partner Mark Kennedy said: “We are delighted to welcome Leo, Peter and their team to Mazars. They have built and led a strong business dedicated to providing excellent service to their clients over many years.

“Limerick city and the surrounding area is one of the fastest growing and most dynamic regions in Ireland and we believe that the expansion of our team will allow us to support more clients in the area.”

Leo Hudson commented: “We are joining a firm that shares our commitment to developing our staff and supporting our clients, and we are confident of building Mazars in the region to the leading position in the market.”

Mazars Ireland, part of the global Mazars Group, now has more than 450 staff at its offices in Dublin, Galway and Limerick.