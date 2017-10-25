25 Oct 2017 | 12.52 pm

Tipperary-based pork and bacon producer Oakpark Foods has secured a contract worth over €2 million to supply Aldi UK.

The new deal will see Oakpark export its maple back and honey back rashers for sale exclusively in 700 Aldi UK stores. The new partnership with Aldi UK also led to the creation of 20 new jobs at Oakpark Foods.

Based in Cahir, Co Tipperary, Oakpark Foods has supplied Aldi Ireland since 2012. The firm now supplies 40 pork and bacon products to Aldi Ireland’s 129 stores. The product is on sale in Aldi Ireland under Aldi’s private label ‘Brannans’.Part of the Brett Group, Oakpark Foods employs nearly 100 full-time staff.

Commenting on the contract win, John Brett, account manager at Oakpark Foods, said that the company is proud of its strong tradition in providing award-winning bacon and pork products to market.

“Our relationship with Aldi for the past five years has been a key driver of innovation and expansion at Oakpark Foods within the Irish market and beyond,” Brett added. We look forward to continuing this fruitful partnership into the future and taking it to a new level by supplying premium Irish products to Aldi.”

Oakpark Foods’ parent company, Honeyvale Foods Ltd, booked a net profit of €703,000 in 2015, according to filed accounts. Turnover was €22.1m compared with €24.3m the year before. Honeyvale Foods had a gross profit margin of 13.3% in 2015, when operating profit was €817,000, down from €1,159,000 in 2014. Net worth at year-end was €5.6m.

The UK accounted for 29% of Honeyvale Foods’ turnover in 2015, as headcount expanded to 84 people from 57 the previous year. Average pay was €24,450 per annum.