NY Daily News Fires Half Of Its Employees 

24 Jul 2018 | 11.10 am

The New York Daily News is laying off half of its editorial staff, the paper reported this week, citing advertising and readership declines. The 99-year-old US newspaper employed roughly 85 journalist before the cuts were made.

Staff learned about the firings at the start of the week in a one-minute meeting. Tronc Inc, the Chicago-based media company that owns the newspaper, said the cuts are intended to make the paper a stronger competitor online.

Over the years, The New York Daily News has picked up 11 Pulitzer prizes, including one last year for its work with proPublica the topic of eviction rules abuse in New York City. The newspaper reached its peak circulation of 2.4m in 1947, but that dropped to 200,000 in 2017.

The New York Daily News is not the only newspaper in the US to be hit by recent job losses. Tronc Inc also laid off employees at the Los Angeles Times and at the Chicago Tribune.

Tronc bought the New York Daily News last year for $1, as well as shouldering the paper’s considerable outstanding liabilities and debt. The paper’s previous owner was Mortimer Zuckerman, a real-estate investor and media mogul who once owned The Atlantic magazine.