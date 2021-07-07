Nutritics Acquires UK Peer Ten Kites

07 Jul 2021 | 11.39 am

Dublin software company Nutritics has acquired Ten Kites, a menu publishing platform based in the UK. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Nutritics was founded in 2013 by brothers Damian and Ciarán O’Kelly, and focuses on food and health software solutions. The company’s software can analyse diets and nutrition intake, as well as handle meal planning and recipe and menu management.

Nutritics’ solutions have been used by several Premier League football teams, as well as food/foodservice businesses, and health and education professionals in more than 100 countries. Clients include Starbucks, the NHS, Manchester City FC and most third-level universities in Ireland and the UK.

In the year to June 2020, Nutritics Limited booked a profit of c.€410,000. The company had cash reserves of €705,000 and net worth of €226,000.

New acquisition Ten Kites has developed a menu publishing platform to help food businesses publish regulation-compliant, personalised digital menus for web pages, mobile apps and digital displays.

The acquisition will bring Nutritics’ combined staff complement to 50 and the company is planning further hires.

“This acquisition strengthens the Nutritics offering by enabling us to combine our food and health software solutions with the Ten Kites platform used by restaurants, pub groups and bars, ensuring that the menu information being provided to customers is accurate and detailed to allow them to make the choices they want to,” said Nutritics managing director Stephen Nolan.

“There is a huge growth in demand for food businesses to provide information at the point-of-sale. Combined with that, the Covid-19 pandemic has increased the pace at which the food and hospitality sector has adopted digital platforms in order to safely operate.”

Stuart Wilson, CEO of Ten Kites, said that the acquisition will enable Ten Kites to expand internationally. Nutritics was advised by Focus Capital Partners and Burges Salmon UK.

Photo: Damian O’Kelly (left) and Ciarán O’Kelly