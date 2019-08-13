Strong Growth In NSAI Certification Income

13 Aug 2019 | 11.22 am

The National Standards Authority of Ireland (NSAI) has reported increased demand for its services in 2018.

According to the NSAI’s annual report for 2018, it published 1,318 standards last year. Among them were the standard for Pyrite and Mica I.S. 465, and the standard for occupational health and safety management systems ISO 45001.

More than 1,600 subject matter experts now sit on more than 200 committees for the NSAI, up 193 on 2017. There are now more than 24,000 standards in the NSAI catalogue.

In 2018, the NSAI inspected more than 15,600 measuring instruments (up by 1,600 year on year), including taxi meters, petrol pumps and supermarket scales.

Among the key achievements being cited by the NSAI for 2018 is the publishing of the standard protocol called I.S. 465, which will be used to assess homes suspected of being affected by pyrite or mica.

The NSAI also issued draft guidelines for new national wiring rules, while in March 2019 it launched ISO 45001 for Occupational Health and Safety.

More than 50 Irish companies were among the first organisations in the world to achieve certification to the new global health and safety standard, which sets the minimum standard of practice to protect employees worldwide.

Geraldine Larkin, NSAI’s chief executive, said that businesses are increasingly recognising that standards can offer them a competitive advantage and a way to overcome potential barriers to trade.

“By actively engaging in standards committees, Irish companies can ensure they are ahead of the curve when it comes to product innovation and ensuring they continue to meet international trade requirements,” she stated.

“The organisation performed strongly over the course of the year with an 11% increase in certification income. Standards are highly valued and trusted, enabling thousands of Irish businesses develop and compete at both a national and international level.

“Standards have also been seen to bridge the innovation gap between R&D and the market by building customer trust and confidence in new innovative solutions.”