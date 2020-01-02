NRF Overview Of 2020 Jobs Market

02 Jan 2020 | 07.52 am

While careers in STEM and technology are among those where numbers are most touted to expand, people choosing vocational and other routes to jobs will be in high demand this year.

That’s according to the National Recruitment Federation, whose end-of-year report says that “some of the most in-demand jobs in the next decade are likely to relate to labour that may not demand tertiary education at all, or which leans towards vocational learning”.

The federation says that sales assistants, call-centre and customer support roles, and tradespersons are in short supply, while mechanics, welders, plumbers, electricians and construction workers are needed in many different industries.

Chief executive Geraldine King said: “At 4.8% unemployment, the EU’s fastest growing economy is essentially at full employment, where just about everyone who wants a job already has one. A company’s workforce is now likely to come from an extended ecosystem of full-time and part-time employees, agency workers, temporary roles, consultants and freelancers.”

Technology will continue to dominate the hot job spots according to LinkedIn’s recent Emerging Jobs Report for Europe. “Demand is surging for artificial intelligence specialists, those involved in improving the ability of machines to learn,” King added. “It was the fastest-growing job in many European countries last year.”

Financial services and pharma were sectors where competition for top talent is hotly contested and will continue to be so, according to Siobhan O’Shea, NRF executive committee member and client services Director at Cpl.

The same will apply to software and software services, according to Osborne Recruitment director David Walsh, who advises employers to move fast when hiring.

“Counter offers, higher salaries, extra perks and holidays, and a spotlight on employer brands typifies the market, as organisations seek to attract the best talent in the marketplace. Top talent doesn’t remain on the shelf for long, and lengthy hiring processes can mean employers losing out on the best candidates,” said Walsh.

In financial services, there’s demand for funds and asset managers, but also for data analysts and business analysts and candidates who marry ‘hard’ skills such as accountancy, with ‘soft’ skills such as a commercial mindset or a strong people-centred core.

In pharma, the most in-demand knowledge areas in the sector include quality control, quality assurance, R&D, regulatory affairs and manufacturing technology transfer.

In healthcare, there’s constant demand for nurses, including nurse practitioners who specialise in care for the elderly. Talent for the specialist areas of ICU, fertility nursing, and cardiac care is difficult to find, according to Cora Barnes, managing director of Three Q.

Home healthcare workers, occupational therapists and physiotherapists are in short supply too.

The NRF advises that continual learning has become a factor in many professional roles, due to rapid change in the ways people work and the technology available to them.