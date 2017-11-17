Now Teens Can Print Their Own Photos

17 Nov 2017 | 04.14 pm

Fujifilm Ireland has introduced a smartphone-compatible photo printer which allows users to print images from their phone in a square, Instagram-friendly format.

It’s called the Instax SHARE SP-3, and is similar to the company’s 2016 SHARE SP-2 except for the print format — where the SP-2 prints a credit-card size picture, the SP-3 prints a square photo which is 62mm x 62mm.

Marketing manager Jackie Farrell said: “Given the popularity of social media apps like Instagram, a square shaped photo format has become fashionable in the world of photography and instant photo prints.”

The gadget comes with an app, of course, which allows lots of customisation via the supplied templates, and it can access and select photographs stored on social media and storage apps. In addition to Instagram and Facebook, the SP-3 is compatible with Dropbox, Google Photos and Flickr.

The SP-3 is available in white and black, is compact, and Fujifilm has aimed to make the design of the SP-3 apps’ display screen user-friendly — making it easy for even first-time users to operate the printer and complete the process of selecting and printing images.

The printer itself is priced at €200, while 10-sheet packs of film cost €11. It takes about 13 seconds from shooting a new pic to when the image is printed, at 318 DPI (or 800 X 800 pixels), with the print optimised using Fujifilm’s ‘Magic Intelligence’ image processor.

It comes with ‘templates’ which allow users to create collages of images; split images to print special ones at twice the size; a real-time option; or images sent directly from compatible Fuji digital cameras. The rechargeable battery will produce 160 images from a single charge.