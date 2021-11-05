Novum Doubles Capacity At Clonshaugh

05 Nov 2021 | 09.56 am

Supermarket freezer and refrigeration specialist Novum has opened a new 100,000 sq ft factory in Clonshaugh, Co Dublin that will double its manufacturing capacity and add more than 50 jobs.

The new factory will be devoted to producing freezers built using Novum’s patented LEAP technology, which the company says is “the most sustainable and energy efficient on the planet”.

Chief executive Jim Greene said: “We are delighted to be in a position to double production to meet the growing demand for our groundbreaking technology. We are seeing customers wanting to adopt a trusted technology that is easy and efficient to adopt, future-proofing their business when faced with spiralling energy costs and a much more environmentally savvy customer of the future.”

Enterprise Ireland backs the project, and innovation manager Tom Kelly added: “I am delighted to see an Irish company with the history and legacy of Novum continue to push the boundaries of innovation and design and compete and win in international markets. It is a tremendous example of an Irish business creating high-quality jobs in the important manufacturing sector.

“Novum’s success also proves how innovative Irish companies are gaining a unique market advantage by planning for a low-carbon future, where energy efficiency and sustainability are foremost in customers’ minds. The expansion of Novum’s manufacturing capacity today proves that there are great opportunities for Irish companies in the transition to a low-carbon economy.”

Photo: Enterprise minister Leo Varadkar (centre) with Jim Greene (left) and Tom Kelly. (Pic: Peter Houlihan)