31 Oct 2017 | 12.25 pm

IT services provider Novi has launched a new off-site data recovery service, will the firm says will enable businesses to recover quickly in the event of a ransomware attack.

Called AirGap, Novi’s new service is being rolled out following a €120,000 investment. The investment includes development of new infrastructure and enhanced security.

According to Novi, the launch of its new AirGap services is a direct response to the threat posed by cybercrime to Irish organisations and, in particular, the increasing sophistication of ransomware attacks.

AirGap is a managed service that takes snapshots of customers’ servers and automatically copies them to Novi’s cloud, based in an ISO 27001 certified Irish data centre. Data captured in the snapshots includes files and data, as well as essential server operating systems, applications and configuration settings. Hourly, daily or weekly backups are facilitated.

Novi explains that with AirGap, the backup is separate to the customer’s own servers and runs on an entirely separate network. It adds that this ‘gap’ between the computer being backed up and the location of the stored data ensures that, in the event of a ransomware attack, cybercriminals cannot penetrate and corrupt this data.

George O’Dowd (pictured), managing director of Novi, observed that the data stored by companies is perhaps their most valuable asset. “Businesses need to do everything that they can to minimise the risk of data corruption or loss.

“As well as this, new Central Bank regulation as well as impending GDPR legislation will require companies to be able to provide details of their disaster recovery plans. Availing of AirGap will enable companies to outline a clear path towards getting back online while guaranteeing the security of their customers’ data.”