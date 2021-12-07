Nova Leah Ties Down US Investor

07 Dec 2021 | 10.46 am

Medical device cybersecurity company Nova Leah has closed an investment round led by US health care provider Northwell Health.

Northwell Health is New York State’s largest health care provider.

The unspecified investment round includes additional funding from existing investors Kernel Capital and Sure Valley Ventures.

Nova Leah said it plans to use the funds to significantly expand its market opportunity and global reach.

“Nova Leah is one of the most exciting companies within the fast-growing sector of cybersecurity for connected medical devices,” said Rich Mulry, president and CEO of Northwell Holdings & Ventures. “We believe Northwell’s investment and expertise will support Nova Leah’s expansion into health care provider markets.”

Nova Leah’s SelectEvidence ensures that connected medical devices are continuously assessed for cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

Nova Leah now supports cybersecurity processes across medical device design and development, market approval, monitoring, supply chain, purchasing, deployment, and use through product decommissioning.

Anita Finnegan, founder and CEO of Nova Leah, stated: “We are excited to collaborate with Northwell Health to apply our product IP to the healthcare delivery market. This investment will have a significant impact on our ability to enter new markets and scale effectively.”

Niall Olden, managing partner at Kernel Capital, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Northwell Health as investors to Nova Leah. With over 800 hospitals and medical centres in the US, Northwell Health is a strategically important partner.”

Photo: Anita Finnegan with Nova Leah co-founders Peter Finnegan (left) and Dr Fergal McCaffery. (Pic: Karl Hussey, Fennells)