Not So Grim Up North, Says Enterprise Ireland

08 Feb 2018 | 01.29 pm

Enterprise Ireland is encouraging Irish business to have a closer look at opportunities in the North of England with its new Northern Powerhouse Report.

The fairly sketchy overview highlights opportunities in construction, life sciences, digital technology and cleantech.

The Northern Powerhouse is a British government economic initiative to rebalance the UK’s national economy, by maximising the combined potential of the north of England’s cities and city regions, including Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle, Sheffield and Tees Valley.

The Powerhouse initiative was devised by former chancellor George Osborne, and EI says it has prompted greater state investment in transport infrastructure between the cities, and supporting economic activities generally.

EI chief executive Julie Sinnamon said: “While we are focused on encouraging businesses to have a more diversified market strategy, the UK is Ireland’s most significant export market and in parallel we are focused on supporting Irish companies to consolidate and grow their exports to the UK and diversify in the UK market, seeking opportunities beyond the traditional regions and sectors.

“We have increased our resources in the UK to help exporting Irish companies to navigate and seize the potential, and we will play a central role to support Irish companies to achieve their export potential and a more diversified approach to the UK.”

Business minister Heather Humphreys said she expects that the UK will remain the largest export market for indigenous Irish companies after Brexit.

The UK is Ireland’s number one export market, with Enterprise Ireland clients exporting €7.5 billion exports, representing 35% of total client exports in 2016.

Photo: Julie Sinnamon (left) and Heather Humpreys (right) with Henri Murrison, Northern Powerhouse. (Pic: Colm Mahady/Fennells)