Nostra Planning 120 New Hires

15 Apr 2021 | 11.05 am

IT services provider Nostra says it will double its workforce over the next two years, adding 120 new roles.

The Lucan-based company provides end-to-end managed IT solutions to several global brands and multinationals in multiple industries including manufacturing, pharma, education, healthcare and fintech.

The company plans to hire systems and professional services engineers, cybersecurity specialists, tech sales executives, marketing executives and customer relationship managers.

Some of the new hires will be remote roles, while others will be offered the option of working from home combined with working from one of the Nostra offices in Dublin, Laois or Galway.

Chief executive Kevin O’Loughlin (pictured) said: “Our business is performing extremely well, and we have experienced exponential growth across all services and sectors. Our customers are predominantly business owners who are focused on ensuring their day-to-day operations perform as they should.

“IT networks, systems and cybersecurity are generally not something they have time to consider and that is where we step in. We manage all of the IT requirements so that people don’t have to worry about whether their systems are protected and operating as they should.”

Enterprise Ireland’s Kevin Sherry commented: “Nostra is an innovation-focused company with ambitious plans for scaling and growing its business in international markets. The company’s story demonstrates resilience and the importance of ambition and expertise in responding to challenges and evolving market demands. We look forward to continuing to work with Nostra and wish the team well in their future endeavours.”

Newly hired engineers will enter Nostra’s training programme, Nostra Academy, to be mentored by a senior engineer for six months, with further intensive training promised.

O’Loughlin added: “Training and development are very much at the heart of our organisation. We are a people-centric business, reflected in our service and customer care, and we are very much looking forward to welcoming like-minded people to join us.”

There’s more information on Nostra’s website here, or potential candidates can email careers@nostra.ie.

Pic: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland