Nostra Beefs Up With Enclave

17 Dec 2021 | 08.36 am

IT service provider Nostra MSP has acquired fellow-provider Enclave, its fourth acquisition in five years.

Ten new positions being added will bring Nostra’s total headcount to 200 people.

Nostra chief executive Kevin O’Loughlin (pictured) said: “We were impressed with Enclave’s technical prowess, attention to detail and client retention, which is testament to the company’s professionalism and premier service levels.

“Enclave was established in 2004 and over that time has built a solid reputation as one of Ireland’s foremost computer engineering companies. It has been leading the charge for digital transformation and is a cyber-security market leader, both key attributes which are a great fit for our growth strategy and prompted us to acquire the company.”

Nostra expects double digit growth in the next few years and says it’s on course to reach a turnover of €30m by the end of 2022.

Enclave Ltd booked a net profit of €107,000 in 2020, End-year current assets were €507,000, including €190,000 in trade debtors. The company’s payroll overhead for 18 employees through 2020 was €885,000.

Enclave chief executive Peter Hennessy (57), who owned 100% of the company, will continue to work with the business.

Recruitment for new roles has commenced and applicants can apply here.