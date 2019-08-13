Norwegian To Halt Transatlantic Flights

13 Aug 2019 | 04.11 pm

Norwegian is ceasing transatlantic services from Ireland from September 15 due to the ongoing unavailability of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Matthew Wood, SVP Long-Haul Commercial at Norwegian, said: “We have conducted a comprehensive review of our transatlantic operations between Ireland and North America, and considering the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft we have concluded that these routes are no longer commercially viable.

“This has led us to make the difficult decision to discontinue all six routes from Dublin, Cork and Shannon to the US and Canada from 15 September 2019.

“Since March, we have tirelessly sought to minimise the impact on our customers by hiring replacement aircraft to operate services between Ireland and North America. However, as the return to service date for the 737 MAX remains uncertain, this solution is unsustainable.

“We are assisting customers by ensuring they can still get to their destination by rerouting them onto other Norwegian services. Customers will also be offered a full refund if they no longer wish to travel. We will continue to offer scheduled services from Dublin to Oslo, Stockholm and Copenhagen as normal.”

The airline says it is engaging with pilots and cabin crew at its Dublin base, including their respective unions, to ensure that redundancies are “a last resort”.

Eighty Dublin-based administrative staff at Norwegian Air International and Norwegian Group’s asset company, Arctic Aviation Assets, will not be affected by the route closures.