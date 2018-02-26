26 Feb 2018 | 09.35 am

Norwegian is to double the number of flights on its Dublin-New York service, which will see it cater for day trips to New York State.

The low-cost airline launched its Ireland-US flights in 2017, from Dublin to Stewart International Airport in New York State and Providence, Rhode Island.

From April 26, Norwegian’s daily nonstop flights from Dublin to New York will increase to a twice-daily service. The new early morning departure at 8:10am will offer passengers the earliest flight from Dublin to New York, which lands at 10:30am local time. The flight schedule will give passengers several hours to shop, before departing for Dublin at 8:30pm the same evening.

Upon arrival at Stewart International Airport in New York, passengers have the option of direct shuttle bus services into New York City, which are timed to meet Norwegian’s flight arrivals. A new shuttle service will also commence between Stewart Airport and Woodbury Common shopping outlets for passengers arriving on the new morning flight from Dublin.

From March 24, shuttle buses departing Woodbury Common will be timed for passengers to arrive at the airport three hours before Norwegian’s evening flight departures.

Norwegian currently operates six routes from Dublin to destinations in the USA and Nordic countries, including Providence, Oslo, Copenhagen, Stockholm and Helsinki. Passengers flying Norwegian from Dublin and Shannon can use US Preclearance facilities to clear US immigration and customs before departure. The airline opened a new pilot base at Dublin Airport in 2017 to support the airline’s growing international operations.

Norwegian will also increase the number of transatlantic flights from Shannon. From March 27, the airline will double its frequency to Providence from two to four flights a week and will add a third weekly flight to Stewart, New York.

Thomas Ramdahl, chief commercial officer at Norwegian, said that more than 130,000 passengers have flown between Ireland and the US since the airline’s Irish flights commenced in July 2017. “With strong demand from Irish holidaymakers and business travellers, it was naturally our next move to increase capacity in Ireland even further,” Ramdahl added.