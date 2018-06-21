Norwegian Adding Canada Route In 2019

21 Jun 2018 | 11.15 am

Norwegian is continuing its Irish expansion with the launch of the carrier’s first route from Dublin to Canada.

Commencing 31 March 2019, the daily service between Dublin and Hamilton–Toronto will be the first direct flight between the two cities.

CEO Bjørn Kjos said: “This marks a milestone in Norwegian’s transatlantic expansion from Ireland. We are committed to providing Irish passengers with greater choice and lower fares across our network as we continue to invest in the Irish market.”

Hamilton, located in Ontario, is around 50 minutes by bus from Toronto, while Buffalo and and Niagara Falls are one hour away.

Dublin Airport managing director Vincent Harrison commented: “This new service will be Dublin Airport’s fifth destination in Canada, offering further choice to the growing Canada-Ireland and Ireland-Canada markets.”

Norwegian’s Dublin/Hamilton service will operate using Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, with 189 seats in a single class cabin. Fares start from €189 one way and are available to book now.

The outbound flight from Dublin will depart at 14.40 and arrive in Hamilton at 17.25 local time. The inbound flight to Dublin will depart Hamilton at 19.45, arriving in Dublin at 07.30 local time.

Norwegian, Europe’s third largest low-cost airline launched transatlantic services from Ireland in July 2017 with direct flights to the New York and Boston areas.