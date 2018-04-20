Non-Profit Sector Has €12 Billion Turnover

20 Apr 2018 | 08.54 am

The non-profit sector employs 158,000 people, receives 8% of government current spending, and is worth €12 billion, according to a report from Benefacts, the only comprehensive source of up-to-date information on all of Ireland’s registered nonprofits.

Its second annual report, Understanding Ireland’s Third Sector, finds that:

80% of the nonprofit sector’s financial turnover of €12.1 billion is concentrated in only 3.5% of Ireland’s nonprofits – most of them registered charities

Government is still the biggest source of funding to the nonprofit sector at €5.5 billion, but two-thirds of this is fees for services. Grant (non-fee) income from government has been overtaken by other income including fees from other sources and public donations

Local registry data from public participation networks shows that when local clubs and associations are counted, the population of Irish nonprofits stands today at 29,000. Ehen full data is available, Benefacts estimate this number will grow to 40,000 or more

Compared to 13% of people working in the economy at large, under 1% of the 90,000 people working in independent nonprofits enjoy the benefit of higher pay (more than €70k)

Aside from donations from individuals, philanthropic institutions in Ireland and overseas contribute at least €105m to the sector. In 2016 for the first time, reported giving by Irish philanthropies (€62m) overtook giving from international philanthropic sources (€41m).

Benefacts managing director Patricia Quinn said: “Because it is so large and diverse, it is easy to miss the economic significance of this sector. More than 158,000 people work in the sector, and at €5.5 billion it accounted for 8% of current Exchequer expenditure in 2016,.

“But it would be wrong simply to represent this sector in terms of economic metrics. Nonprofits of all kinds, small as well as large, define the kind of society we have made for ourselves and our families to live in. Besides giving expression to a myriad of cultural and recreational interests, they provide an essential social infrastructure for civic engagement, empowerment, advocacy and community building.”

Finance minister Paschal Donohue commented: “The report is a valuable tool that enhances transparency around the nonprofit sector by shining a light on the environment in which the sector works. The database that this report is drawn from is a key piece of infrastructure that allows for higher quality analysis of public spending, which is so important.”

Noting that public debate often focuses on larger, better-known charities, Dr Oonagh Breen, professor of law at UCD, welcomed the availability for the first time of data on local clubs, societies and associations. Caitriona Fottrell, vice-president of the Ireland Funds, stressed the need for better information to inform decision-making by donors.

Photo: Patricia Quinn with finance minister Paschal Donohoe. (Pic: Maxwells)