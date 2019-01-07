Nominations Open For EY Entrepreneur Competition

07 Jan 2019 | 09.31 am

EY is inviting nominations for its Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 competition, with a deadline of February 15.

The 24 finalists for 2019 will be announced on April 23.

Kevin McLoughlin, Partner Lead for the programme, commented: “A highlight of the programme will be when our finalists go on our renowned international CEO Retreat taking place this year in Hong Kong, designed to help Irish entrepreneurs transform their thinking and vision through executive education and inspiration from some of the world’s leading CEOs.”

As part of this international retreat, the finalists will join a group of more than 100 fellow entrepreneurs, all previous finalists and winners of EY Entrepreneur Of The Year programme where they will meet CEOs and entrepreneurs from some of the world’s biggest multinational companies.

The awards programme is divided into three categories – Emerging, Industry and International – with eight finalists chosen per category. The 24 finalists will be selected by a panel of judges, comprising former winners and chaired by Anne Heraty of CPL Resources plc.

People who wish to put themselves forward or nominate an entrepreneur with their consent can fill out the online nomination form at www.eoy.ie .

Nominees must own a minimum of 5% of the company and be primarily responsible for the recent performance of a company to be eligible to apply. Founders of publicly listed companies are eligible, provided that the founder is still active in management.

While the majority of nominations come from the entrepreneurs themselves, anyone can nominate a successful entrepreneur with the entrepreneur’s consent, including employees, company advisors and financiers.

Photo (l-r): Anne Heraty, Joe Healy of Enterprise Ireland, Keith Ryan of Julius Bar, and Kevin McLoughlin. (Pix: Maxwells)