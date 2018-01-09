Nominations Invited For Entrepreneur Competition

09 Jan 2018 | 05.07 pm

The EY Entrepreneur of the Year contest has now opened for nominations, which close on February 16.

The theme of the 21st year of the competition is ‘Ambition’, and all sectors and businesses of all sizes are invited to submit their nominations. Twenty-four finalists will be selected from among the nominations and their names announced on 23 April next.

EY said finalists will have the opportunity to connect and do business with the EOY alumni network, which consists of almost 500 business people. The finalists will also have the opportunity to participate in the international ‘CEO Retreat’, which is designed to help Irish entrepreneurs transform their thinking and vision through executive education, and will significantly boost their profiles, nationally and internationally.

EY partner Kevin McLoughlin said: “This is more than just an awards programme, and the benefits of participation extend far beyond October 2018. At EY we see it as our responsibility to challenge our 2018 finalists and EOY alumni to re-assess their vision and goals, to help them to discover unimagined depths to their ability, and set new, more ambitious targets. If we are to continue establishing our path in a new world, we must continue to be bold, forward-thinking and innovative pioneers of ambition.”

The awards programme is divided into three categories — emerging, industry and international, with eight finalists per category. The 24 finalists will be selected by an independent panel of judges, made up of former EOY winners and chaired by recruiter Anne Heraty of CPL Resources.

In 2017, Harry Hughes of Portwest was the overall winner and will go on to represent Ireland at the World Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards in Monaco in June. Evelyn O’Toole of CLS took top prize in the industry category, while Jack Teeling from The Teeling Whiskey Company won top prize in the emerging category.

Nominees must either be Irish or running a company based on the island of Ireland. Nominees must own a minimum of 5% of the company and be primarily responsible for the recent performance of a company. Founders of publicly listed companies are eligible, provided that the founder is still active in management.

While the majority of nominations come from the entrepreneurs themselves, anyone can nominate a successful entrepreneur with the entrepreneur’s consent, including employees, company advisors and financiers.

Photo: Jack Teeling (centre) with Kevin McLoughlin and Anne Heraty. (Pix: Naoise Culhane)