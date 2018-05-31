Nokia 1 Launches In Ireland

31 May 2018 | 10.37 am

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, will begin selling the Nokia 1 from Vodafone, Carphone Warehouse and Virgin Media from June 5, priced from €79.

Occupying the lower end of the market, the Nokia 1 delivers the bare essentials expected of a smartphone. The phone runs the latest Android Oreo (Go edition), a version of Android for devices with 1GB RAM or less.

The Nokia 1’s features include a quad-core processor, front and rear cameras, 4G connectivity and dual SIM. Combining a removable 2150 mAh battery and power-efficient IPS display, its hardware works with the optimised apps so you can make the most out of each charge.

Nokia claims the Nokia 1’s design is more durable and less susceptible to break or crack than other smartphones. This is despite having a detachable cover which allows users to mix and match colours as they please.

Country manager at HMD Global Lisa Higgins said: “From kids borrowing their parents’ phones to technophobes only ever receiving a hand me down, there are still lots of people in Ireland who haven’t ever owned their own smartphone. It’s these people who we’ve made the Nokia 1 for, which gives you all the smartphone essentials in a fun, simple to use and secure package.”

Its operating system is a bare-bones version of Android’s latest incarnation, Android Oreo. The platform is designed to reduce mobile data usage and offer specific Google services which are less resource and bandwidth-intensive.

New Smartphones

A new range of of Nokia-branded phones was announced earlier this year by HMD Global at Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona. Other new models in the portfolio are a new version of the Nokia 6, the Nokia 7 Plus and the Nokia 8 Sirocco.

The latter was designed with Apple’s iPhone X in mind, boasting features such as a curved display, dual camera and wireless charging.

On Tuesday the company updated three of its mid-range offerings with the Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 2.1. In each case there are minor tweaks to battery life, camera quality and screen size.

HMD Global has designed and marketed all phones under the Nokia brand since 2016 when Microsoft sold the mobile phone business it had bought from Nokia in 2014.