No Trademark For Kit Kat Design

25 Jul 2018 | 03.57 pm

Nestle, the makers of the Kit Kat chocolate bar, has lost a court case to protect the shape of its four-finger design.

After a decade of litigation, the European Court of Justice ruled the four-fingered shape does not have a distinctive character worthy of intellectual property protection.

In 2006, the European Union Intellectual Property Office registered a three-dimensional representation of Kit Kat as an EU trade mark.

In 2007, chocolate rival Mondelez, which owns Cadbury, challenged the validity of the registration. In 2012 EUIPO rejected that application, declaring that Nestlé’s mark had acquired distinctive character through the use of the product across the European Union.

However, four years later in 2016, the ECJ’s General Court declared the trade mark registration invalid. It ruled that EUIPO had erred in law in finding that the trade mark had acquired distinctive character, when only proved for part of the territory of the EU.

Now the European Court of Justice has confirmed the General Court’s decision.

The ECJ ruled that in order for a mark to be registered as an EU trade mark, it is not sufficient to prove that it has acquired distinctive character through use in a significant part of the EU. The acquisition of distinctive character by a trade mark devoid of inherent distinctive character must be shown throughout the EU.