No Limits For Vodafone Mobile Data

05 May 2020 | 12.06 pm

Vodafone Ireland has launched an unlimited mobile data offering for new and existing customers, with no fair usage policy restrictions in place.

In addition, most customers can move to an equivalent, eligible unlimited 5G ready plan at no additional cost.

• RED Unlimited Max SIM-only and handset plans offer customers unlimited data, unlimited calls and SMS in Ireland and to Europe, Australia, US, Canada, New Zealand, Mexico and 500 worldwide minutes.

• Red Unlimited SIM-only and handset plans offer customers unlimited data, unlimited calls and SMS in Ireland and to Europe with an additional 100 minutes worldwide. Max data speed 10Mbps applies to SIM-only plan, fastest speed available on the handset plan.

• Unlimited Lite handset plan offers customers unlimited data, unlimited Vodafone to Vodafone calls and SMS with100 minutes to any other Irish network. Max data speed of 10Mbps applies.

• Vodafone X is a youth prepay plan with unlimited data, unlimited texts and 100 national minutes to use Monday to Friday with unlimited national minutes each weekend. Max data speed of 10Mbps applies

New and existing business customers can opt for three separate Vodafone Unlimited Business packages:

• RED Business Unlimited Max provides unlimited data, unlimited international calls and a full smart working toolkit including virtual office number which connects landlines directly to mobiles, conferencing capability, access to Microsoft Office 365 Online tools and a robust security offering. It also includes free roaming in US and Canada.

• RED Business Unlimited plan provides the benefit of unlimited data, unlimited calls in Europe, as well as 500 international calls for customers alongside the mobile security offering and virtual office number

• RED Business Unlimited Lite provides unlimited data and unlimited calls in the Republic of Ireland. Customers also benefit from 100 international calls and virtual office number. Max data speed 10Mbps applies.

Business customers can also benefit from 30GB of Round the World RED roaming per month on all plans.

With 99% population coverage, Vodafone was recently recognised as Ireland’s best network for the fifth year in a row for making and receiving mobile calls, video streaming, web browsing and file transfers. It was also rated number one for speech quality and for call reliability.

Vodafone Ireland CEO Anne O’Leary commented: “We understand that now more than ever our customers are reliant on mobile technologies to stay connected with friends, family and loved ones, operate businesses online, undertake e-learning and for home entertainment.

“We are delighted today to launch our truly unlimited offers on Ireland’s best network, allowing customers the choice to use their data without the burden of fair usage policies or additional costs.

“Not everyone uses their phone in the same way. Therefore our unlimited packages have been designed to reflect the different needs of our customers and provide the opportunity for people to scale up or down their service in line with their day-to-day requirements.

“By taking this approach, and by also building in additional services such as mobile security and smart working tools for business, we can truly unlock the potential of mobile technology and realise the flexibility and freedom this can bring to Irish citizens and businesses,” O’Leary added.