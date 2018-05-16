No Diesel Option In New Volvo S60

16 May 2018 | 09.28 am

The new Volvo S60 saloon – to be launched before the summer – will be the first Volvo to be produced without a diesel engine.

All new Volvo models launched from 2019 will be available as either a mild petrol hybrid, plug-in petrol hybrid or battery electric vehicle.

“Our future is electric and we will no longer develop a new generation of diesel engines,” said Volvo group CEO Hakan Samuelsson. “We will phase out cars with only an internal combustion engine, with petrol hybrid versions as a transitional option as we move towards full electrification. The new S60 represents the next step in that commitment.”

Volvo Cars is aiming for fully electric cars to make up 50% of its global sales by 2025.

The new S60, a premium mid-size sports saloon, is based on the same platform that underpins the marque’s 90 series cars. The S60’s estate sibling, the V60, was launched earlier this year in Stockholm.

Meanwhile, Volvo is offering 10% reduction across selected models of the Volvo S90, V90, S60, V40 and V40 Cross Country. Alan Cowley, Head of Sales at Volvo Car Ireland said: “We have made a concerted effort to get our offers out early so those who are currently considering their options for their 182 purchase are aware and can avail of the strong incentives we have in place.

“Instead of a ‘purchase contribution’ these offers are a direct reduction off the retail price which will have a direct saving on BIK payments.”

While 181 has proven to be a challenging period for many brands, Volvo said it has has maintained market share in total market and has enjoyed growth in the premium segment.

This growth has been driven primarily by the recent launches of the new XC40 and XC60 models, which have recently won 2018 European Car of the Year and 2018 World Car of the Year awards respectively.

Volvo is also offering selected complimentary pack upgrades on selected XC40 and XC60 models. The 10% reduction is applicable to retail sales only on cars that are registered before October 1.