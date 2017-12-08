No Border? You Must Be Joking

08 Dec 2017 | 12.46 pm

PwC Ireland has rejected the notion that there can be no border between the Republic and Northern Ireland after Brexit, and warns that southern companies need to take account of the practical issues of trading across international borders.

The accountancy and services firm says there may still be a need to lodge customs declarations and manage other administrative and compliance matters, and that customs duties and delays at ports of entry will continue to be a high Brexit risk.

Trade and customs director John O’Loughlin said: “This morning’s announcement from the EU and UK must be welcomed, as movement to Phase 2 Brexit negotiations is critical given that business needs certainty on what the future trading relationship will be between the UK and EU post 2019, and whether agreement on a transition period can be reached.

“While there has been agreement on no ‘hard border’ on the island of Ireland, the question remains as to the type of border which will be put in place. With the UK reconfirming its intention to leave the Single Market and Customs Union, a border of some type will be required.

“We would expect a type of electronic border with technological solutions to be put in place, with a strong focus on the internal controls of importers/exporters, something which has been referred to as ‘trusted trader status’ or Authorised Economic Operator, which is an existing customs concept.

Customs Declarations

“Even with such a ‘simplification’, and with businesses planning for life post Brexit, we would be of the strong view that Irish-based companies need to take account of the practical issues of trading across international borders. There may still be a need to lodge customs declarations and manage other administrative and compliance matters, all of which will carry additional cost to business.

“Furthermore, with much focus on North-South trade, many Irish businesses trade with mainland UK and/or use the UK as a ‘land-bridge’ to access other EU and non-EU markets. The application of customs duties and delays at ports should continue to be a high Brexit risk. In our recent experience, Irish businesses will rely on strong cooperation from their UK partners in order to reduce or eliminate both customs duty and administrative costs.”

O’Loughline added that a recent customs roundtable meeting in London which included representatives from both industry, industry groups and practice was intended to provide UK parliamentarians with details of practical issues facing UK businesses as a result of Brexit.

“The issues discussed included: technological solutions required to be put in place on the border; resources and existing IT systems within customs authorities are a concern; significant increase in administrative burden and costs for industry; lack of suitably qualified customs and trade personnel within industry; particularly in SME sector and cash flow issues as a result of the application of import VAT,” said O’Loughlin.