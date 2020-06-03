Nitro Launches Free E-Signing Solution

03 Jun 2020 | 10.35 am

Software company Nitro has launched a new product that allows users to electronically sign and digitally collaborate on documents.

Nitro, which is best known for its PDF creation and editing programs, is calling its new product Nitro Sign. It is a standalone e-signature solution that will be rolled out at no cost through 2020 to help businesses using remote working as a result of Covid-19.

Nitro Sign is available via the Nitro Sign website, comprising the Premium plan for individuals and the Team plan for businesses of all sizes. Currently free, the Premium plan ordinarily costs c.€9 per month, while the Team plan normally costs c.€20 per month.

Nitro Sign offers unlimited e-signing, advanced team collaboration features and integration within the Nitro product suite.

Sam Chandler, Nitro’s CEO and co-founder, said that the business recorded a strong performance through Q1 this year in part thanks to a surge in demand for digital collaboration tools by companies forced to embrace remote working.

“Nitro analytics data from February to April has shown a 67% increase in digital annotation and collaboration activities, electronic signature requests have jumped by … 105% and signature requests are being completed 43% faster than before,” Chandler added.

Nitro saw its global revenue grow by 10% in 2019 to c.$36m. It booked a net loss of $8m and finished the year with net worth of $33m.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Nitro established its EMEA base in Dublin in 2013. The company employs around 70 staff in Ireland.

Nitro recently announced the appointment of Irishman Mark Flanagan (pictured) as senior VP of worldwide sales. Flanagan will be based at Nitro’s Dublin office at Charlemont Place and oversee a sales team of 50.

“During a time when individuals and businesses alike require digital transformation to support an immediate shift to remote work, we see a huge opportunity for growth,” said Flanagan. “With our PDF productivity and e-signing solutions, companies can enable ‘work from anywhere’ and accelerate in an age of digital document transformation.”