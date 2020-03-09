Nine Join Deloitte’s ‘Best Managed’ Company Ranks

09 Mar 2020 | 10.52 am

Nine new companies have qualified for the first time in the Best Managed Companies Awards programme run by Deloitte.

According to Deloitte, the nine promoted companies join a network of 130 others in Ireland, with a combined turnover of €11.4 billion, more than €3bn in annual export sales and that employ 42,000 people.

Eleven companies achieved Gold Standard at this year’s awards, having re-qualified for their fourth consecutive year and 13 were awarded Platinum Standard, re-qualifying for their seventh consecutive year.

Partner Anya Cummins said: “We are consistently impressed by the organisations that qualify and re-qualify for our Awards programme, and the contribution that this important cohort of the economy make is highlighted by the turnover and employment numbers of the winning companies.

“While Irish companies across all sectors navigate issues such as talent acquisition and retention, continuing uncertainty around Brexit and regulatory challenges, the management teams of the winning companies have demonstrated their razor-sharp focus on their objectives, an agility to adapt in a disruptive market place and to innovate and use technology as a real differentiator for them.”

The nine newly-qualified companies are: Ard Rí Group (Kerry), Burnside Eurocyl (Carlow), City Bin (Galway), Enet (Cork), eShopWorld (Dublin), Frylite (Tyrone), Iconic Offices (Dublin), Irish International Trading Corporation (Cork) and Toga Group (Dublin).

The members of this year’s judging panel were: Frank Ryan, chair; Harry Goddard, Deloitte; Nikki Canavan, Bank of Ireland Corporate Banking; Siobhan McAleer, IMI; Rose Hynes, Shannon Group and Origin Enterprises; Feargal Mooney, formerly of HostelWorld; and Colm O’Reilly, Business Post.

Photo: Composer Eímear Noone (centre) with award winner Martin McVicar (left) of Combilift and Harry Goddard, CEO, Deloitte (Pic: Jason Clarke)