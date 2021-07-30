Nikola Founder Charged With Deceiving Investors

30 Jul 2021 | 10.20 am

Trevor Milton (pictured), founder of electric truck company Nikola, has been charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission in the United States with misleading investors.

The financial regulator filed charges in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York alleging that Milton lied directly to retail investors on social, broadcast and print media about the company’s products, production capabilities and technological advancements among other aspects of the business.

Milton was taken into custody on July 29 charged with two counts of securities fraud and one count of wire fraud. He entered a plea of not guilty and was released on bail of $100m.

Milton founded Nikola in 2015 with the goal of manufacturing trucks that emit low or zero CO2 emissions.

The company went public in 2020 by way of a merger with the special purpose acquisition company or ‘SPAC’ VectoIQ Acquisition. At its peak the company was worth $31bn, with Milton’s shares worth $8.5bn.

Milton left the company in September 2020 when short seller Hindenburg Research released a report alleging that the company was an ‘intricate fraud’.

The indictment relates specific falsehoods and exaggerations Milton pedaled to his Twitter followers and in media appearances.

Milton claimed that the company had developed a working prototype vehicle designed to run on natural gas, the Nikola One, which was showcased to investors in a company video.

In reality, the vehicle could not drive itself forward and was only being pulled down a hill by gravity in the video.

Milton also claimed that Nikola had developed batteries and other components when they had actually been acquired from other suppliers.

He also exaggerated the existing stock of orders for the company’s products as well as the cost of the trucks compared to diesel trucks.

The indictment alleges that Milton directly targeted Robinhood investors‘, i.e. small scale retail investors with little investing experience, by appealing to them to directly follow him on social media for the most up-to-date information and by promising to be a different kind of entrepreneur.

Under Milton’s compensation structure with the company, in which he was the largest shareholder, he stood to gain further stock awards as the company’s share price went up. More speculatively, it is alleged that Milton had personal ambitions of being one of the 100 richest people in the world.

A spokesperson for Milton’s legal team retorted: “Trevor Milton is innocent. This is a new low in the government’s efforts to criminalise lawful business conduct. Every executive in America should be horrified.

“From the beginning this has been an investigation in search of a crime. Justice was not served by the government’s action today, but it will be when Mr. Milton is exonerated.”